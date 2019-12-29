John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $114.83 on Friday. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $127.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.94 and its 200 day moving average is $109.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.47.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.20. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $489.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $150,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,497.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $34,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,646 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,303.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 9.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

