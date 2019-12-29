Analyzing MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) and Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN)

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) and Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MidWestOne Financial Group and Colony Bankcorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MidWestOne Financial Group $151.61 million 3.87 $30.35 million $2.54 14.30 Colony Bankcorp $58.64 million 2.66 $11.92 million N/A N/A

MidWestOne Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Colony Bankcorp.

Risk & Volatility

MidWestOne Financial Group has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colony Bankcorp has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.1% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

MidWestOne Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Colony Bankcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. MidWestOne Financial Group pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MidWestOne Financial Group has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Colony Bankcorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. MidWestOne Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares MidWestOne Financial Group and Colony Bankcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MidWestOne Financial Group 19.56% 9.98% 1.07% Colony Bankcorp 14.89% 10.89% 0.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MidWestOne Financial Group and Colony Bankcorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MidWestOne Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Colony Bankcorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

MidWestOne Financial Group beats Colony Bankcorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc. The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. The MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc. provides personal and business insurance services in Iowa. The firm offers commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage and consumer loans. Its other products and services include debit cards, automated teller machines, on-line banking, mobile banking and safe deposit boxes. The company has a trust and investment department through which it offers a variety of trust and investment services, including administering estates, personal trusts, conservatorships, pension and profit-sharing funds and providing property management, farm management, custodial, financial planning, investment management and retail brokerage services. MidWestOne Financial Group was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Iowa City, IA.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers Internet banking services, electronic bill payment services, safe deposit box rentals, telephone banking, credit and debit card services, and remote depository products, as well as access to a network of ATMs. As of April 18, 2019, the company operated 27 branches located in central, south, and coastal Georgia. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia.

