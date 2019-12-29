DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

DBVT has been the topic of several other reports. Oddo Bhf raised DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup began coverage on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of DBVT stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.96. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $952.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 417,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 245,364 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 219.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,609,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

