H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Upgraded at ValuEngine

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

HEES opened at $33.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day moving average is $29.47. H&E Equipment Services has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.41 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 21,273 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $785,186.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,030.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 30.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth $91,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter worth $202,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter worth $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

