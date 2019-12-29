Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

NYSE:TGI opened at $25.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.45. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $29.38.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $772.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.39 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 26.83% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,151,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $140,864,000 after acquiring an additional 23,455 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,379,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,186,000 after acquiring an additional 222,381 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,424,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,415,000 after acquiring an additional 246,060 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,854,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,772,000 after acquiring an additional 632,700 shares in the last quarter.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

