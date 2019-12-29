Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Clarus Securities cut Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of GSS opened at $3.70 on Friday. Golden Star Resources has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.38.

Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

