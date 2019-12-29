CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CDK. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CDK Global in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of CDK opened at $54.71 on Friday. CDK Global has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.91.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 72.27% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $51,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,648.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $130,315. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CDK Global by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $741,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CDK Global by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,180,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,238,000 after purchasing an additional 492,144 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in CDK Global by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,206,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in CDK Global by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,033,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,523,000 after purchasing an additional 335,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in CDK Global by 673.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,263,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,800 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

