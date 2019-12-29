First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of FSFG opened at $66.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $156.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.29 and a 200 day moving average of $62.04. First Savings Financial Group has a 12 month low of $49.17 and a 12 month high of $68.77.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The bank reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 48.5% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 40,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 13,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 84.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 122.7% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 70,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 38,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $528,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

