ValuEngine Downgrades Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) to Sell

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $15.68.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.15 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a positive return on equity of 8.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 14.3% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 411.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.