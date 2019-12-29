Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Compass Point initiated coverage on Provident Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ PVBC opened at $12.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $241.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average is $21.07. Provident Bancorp has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $14.23.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.10 million for the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 20.66%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Context BH Capital Management LP raised its position in Provident Bancorp by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 12,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Provident Bancorp by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Provident Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 267,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

