Galantas Gold (LON:GAL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.25

Galantas Gold Corp (LON:GAL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.38 ($0.02), with a volume of 122817 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 million and a P/E ratio of -1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.50.

About Galantas Gold (LON:GAL)

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. It owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh, County Tyrone. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

