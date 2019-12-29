SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.83

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.83 and last traded at $55.59, with a volume of 285439 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.69.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.7069 per share. This represents a $8.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.26%. This is an increase from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 107.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1,171.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

