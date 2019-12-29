Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM) Shares Up 12.5%

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM) shares shot up 12.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, 244,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 610% from the average session volume of 34,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 million and a P/E ratio of -0.82.

Starcore International Mines Company Profile (TSE:SAM)

Starcore International Mines Ltd., a mineral resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral resources in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the San Martin mine that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of 15,316 hectares located in Queretaro, Mexico.

