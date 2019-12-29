Caribbean Investment (LON:CIHL) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.70

Caribbean Investment Holdings Ltd (LON:CIHL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 34.70 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.42), with a volume of 328721 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.50 ($0.44).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 16.78. The firm has a market cap of $33.17 million and a PE ratio of 2.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a GBX 5.39 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 28.37%.

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Belize and internationally. The company offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, merchant accounts, and term deposits; and lending services, including overdrafts, lines of credit, and secured mortgage loans for personal, residential, or commercial purposes.

