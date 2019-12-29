Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $129.00

Shares of Franchise Brands PLC (LON:FRAN) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 129 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 128.50 ($1.69), with a volume of 21189 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.50 ($1.64).

The company has a market capitalization of $102.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 110.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 91.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Franchise Brands Company Profile (LON:FRAN)

Franchise Brands plc engages in franchising and related activities primarily in the United Kingdom. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and kerbed alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; and oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand.

