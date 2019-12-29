DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Trading Down 37.5%

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

DeepMarkit Corp (CVE:MKT)’s share price fell 37.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.03, 101,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 51% from the average session volume of 207,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $532,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.38.

DeepMarkit Company Profile (CVE:MKT)

DeepMarkit Corp. focuses on the development and operation of digital marketing and promotions software platform for retailers and other businesses. The company's Gamify platform converts store traffic into leads, which can be added to lists, or downloaded in a .CSV file and uploaded using entry forms, customized games, and prizes.

Latest News

