Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,350.00

Henderson European Focus Trust PLC (LON:HEFT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,350 ($17.76) and last traded at GBX 1,350 ($17.76), with a volume of 21929 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,446 ($19.02).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,262.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,238.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.23 million and a P/E ratio of 313.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a GBX 21.70 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Henderson European Focus Trust’s previous dividend of $9.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Henderson European Focus Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 7.21%.

About Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT)

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is an investment company. The Company seeks to maximize total return from a focused portfolio of listed stocks, mainly in Continental Europe. The Company invests in a diversified portfolio of investments. Its portfolio contains between 50 to 60 stocks, with a single stock weighting of approximately 10% of the net asset value (NAV) of the portfolio at the time of investment.

