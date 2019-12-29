Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Sets New 1-Year High at $380.00

Shares of Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 380 ($5.00) and last traded at GBX 380 ($5.00), with a volume of 24711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 355.50 ($4.68).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.34) price objective (up previously from GBX 290 ($3.81)) on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.92. The stock has a market cap of $495.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 308.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 268.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Impax Asset Management Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. Impax Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 0.50%.

In related news, insider Charlie Ridge sold 5,000 shares of Impax Asset Management Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.58), for a total value of £17,400 ($22,888.71).

About Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

