iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.81

Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.81 and last traded at $55.76, with a volume of 3489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.46.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.13.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.6042 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KXI. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tlwm bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at about $204,000.

About iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

