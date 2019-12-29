iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.81

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.81 and last traded at $55.76, with a volume of 3489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.46.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.13.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.6042 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KXI. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tlwm bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at about $204,000.

About iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Galantas Gold Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.25
Galantas Gold Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.25
Ceres Power Sets New 1-Year High at $250.00
Ceres Power Sets New 1-Year High at $250.00
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Sets New 1-Year High at $55.83
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Sets New 1-Year High at $55.83
Wey Education Sets New 12-Month High at $14.50
Wey Education Sets New 12-Month High at $14.50
Starcore International Mines Shares Up 12.5%
Starcore International Mines Shares Up 12.5%
Caribbean Investment Sets New 12-Month High at $34.70
Caribbean Investment Sets New 12-Month High at $34.70


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report