Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $240.32

Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $240.32 and last traded at $240.13, with a volume of 8238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $239.06.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.82.

Get Moody's alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.45 and its 200-day moving average is $213.26. The stock has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 270.17%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.06%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $804,703.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,549.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,076.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,683,312.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,013 shares of company stock valued at $7,353,939. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 13.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.1% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.3% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile (NYSE:MCO)

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.