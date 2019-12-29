Strix Group (LON:KETL) Hits New 12-Month High at $200.00

Strix Group PLC (LON:KETL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.63) and last traded at GBX 195.60 ($2.57), with a volume of 48389 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 200 ($2.63).

KETL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.30) target price on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.76) target price on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.30) target price on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 182.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 169.88. The company has a market cap of $371.64 million and a PE ratio of 17.94.

Strix Group Plc manufactures and sells kettle safety controls and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating, temperature and steam-management devices, such as steam boilers, instant flow heaters, and turbo toasters.

