Science Group (LON:SAG) Hits New 52-Week High at $246.00

Science Group PLC (LON:SAG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 246 ($3.24) and last traded at GBX 241 ($3.17), with a volume of 1854 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 241 ($3.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.74, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 230.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 203.54. The company has a market capitalization of $100.50 million and a P/E ratio of 22.52.

About Science Group (LON:SAG)

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides applied science, product development, technology advisory, and regulatory services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, and chemical markets.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Science Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.