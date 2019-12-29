Cpl Resources (LON:CPS) Hits New 52-Week High at $660.00

Cpl Resources Plc (LON:CPS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 660 ($8.68) and last traded at GBX 640 ($8.42), with a volume of 677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 625 ($8.22).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 598.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 574.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $175.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71.

Cpl Resources Company Profile (LON:CPS)

Cpl Resources plc, an employment services organization, provides staffing, recruitment, training, and outsourcing services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Flexible Talent and Permanent. The Flexible Talent segment offers managed services, temporary and contract recruitment, and strategic talent advisory services.

