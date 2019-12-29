Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of OGZPY stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. Gazprom PAO has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

