Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.04.

Several research analysts have commented on DT shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 3,636,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $87,301,944.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,266,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,120,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $993,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $981,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DT opened at $25.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $27.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.12.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.57 million. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.