Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RUTH. BidaskClub cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stephens set a $24.00 price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 178.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 301,684 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter worth $541,000. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.8% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 401,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 74,622 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 35.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter worth $1,284,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RUTH opened at $21.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.55. The stock has a market cap of $649.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.64. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $27.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $103.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.19 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 45.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.41%.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

