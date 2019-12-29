Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) Short Interest Update

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 817,500 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the November 28th total of 744,400 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 734,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ AQST opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.24. Aquestive Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 127.43% and a negative return on equity of 8,669.94%. The business had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AQST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aquestive Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQST. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $361,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

