Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Short Interest Update

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the November 28th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 655,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.65. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $233.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

SFNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens downgraded Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simmons First National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

In related news, CEO George Makris, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $239,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,184.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $25,385.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

