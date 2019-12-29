Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) Short Interest Update

Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 224,400 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the November 28th total of 204,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 117,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

CSTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Caesarstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caesarstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $14.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $512.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.53. Caesarstone has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $17.85.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.17 million. Caesarstone had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 3.07%. Caesarstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caesarstone will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

