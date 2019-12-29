Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Short Interest Up 9.9% in December

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the November 28th total of 3,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 867,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $56.33 on Friday. Aaron’s has a one year low of $40.96 and a one year high of $78.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $963.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 4.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 293.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Aaron’s to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp set a $88.00 target price on Aaron’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Aaron’s from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.