Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Short Interest Up 9.9% in December

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the November 28th total of 3,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 867,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $56.33 on Friday. Aaron’s has a one year low of $40.96 and a one year high of $78.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $963.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 4.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 293.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Aaron’s to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp set a $88.00 target price on Aaron’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Aaron’s from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Gazprom PAO Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Gazprom PAO Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Dynatrace Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Dynatrace Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Aquestive Therapeutics Inc Short Interest Update
Aquestive Therapeutics Inc Short Interest Update
Simmons First National Co. Short Interest Update
Simmons First National Co. Short Interest Update
Caesarstone Ltd Short Interest Update
Caesarstone Ltd Short Interest Update


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report