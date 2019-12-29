Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $14.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bridgewater Bancshares an industry rank of 180 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BWB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB opened at $13.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.03. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 million. Analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $321,000.00. Corporate insiders own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,909,000 after acquiring an additional 180,929 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 266,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 87,800 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 72,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 59,259 shares in the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

