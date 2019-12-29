Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the November 28th total of 29,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EML. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Eastern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eastern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Eastern by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Eastern by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Eastern by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EML opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.96. Eastern has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average is $26.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.69 million for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 12.70%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eastern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products in the United States and internationally. The company's Industrial Hardware segment offers passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, hinges, mirrors, mirror-cameras, light-weight sleeper boxes, and truck bodies for tractor-trailer trucks, specialty commercial vehicles, recreational vehicles, fire and rescue vehicles, school buses, military vehicles, and other vehicles.

