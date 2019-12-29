Short Interest in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Increases By 10.1%

ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,110,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the November 28th total of 4,640,000 shares. Currently, 11.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 708,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 13,268.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,268 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 60.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 96.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares in the last quarter. 62.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group set a $12.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $3.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 260.92% and a negative return on equity of 203.21%. The company had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

