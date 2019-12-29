Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Murphy USA from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Murphy USA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Murphy USA by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 39,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Murphy USA by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Murphy USA by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

MUSA stock opened at $119.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.13. Murphy USA has a 52-week low of $72.07 and a 52-week high of $121.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.04. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.