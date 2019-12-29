Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) Short Interest Up 9.8% in December

Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 242,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the November 28th total of 220,500 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boxlight by 319.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boxlight by 188.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 242,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

BOXL opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 5.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Boxlight has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $4.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.81 million. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 93.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Boxlight will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOXL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on Boxlight in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.08.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

