Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

MTW has been the subject of a number of research reports. OTR Global downgraded Manitowoc from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

NYSE MTW opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $616.49 million, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.25. Manitowoc has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $19.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average is $15.01.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.27 million. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. Manitowoc’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Manitowoc by 15.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Manitowoc by 513.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Manitowoc by 56.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 171,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 62,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Manitowoc by 13.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

