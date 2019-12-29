Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Short Interest Up 9.9% in December

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,140,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the November 28th total of 13,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 625,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,555,000 after buying an additional 69,399 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 286,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $98,372,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 435,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,273,000 after buying an additional 14,542 shares during the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge stock opened at $39.59 on Friday. Enbridge has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.83. The company has a market cap of $80.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6119 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 108.78%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. Scotiabank raised Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.34.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

