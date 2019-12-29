OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.96.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Paradigm Capital set a $8.50 price target on OrganiGram and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Beacon Securities cut OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on OrganiGram in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.10 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OGI opened at $2.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter worth $45,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter worth $87,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

