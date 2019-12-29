AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) Short Interest Up 10.2% in December

AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the November 28th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AxoGen by 556.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 487,361 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AxoGen by 108.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 52,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 27,423 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in AxoGen by 117.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 184,019 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in AxoGen by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in AxoGen by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,230,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after acquiring an additional 88,145 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXGN. BidaskClub raised shares of AxoGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AxoGen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $18.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 7.38. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $25.84.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.10 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AxoGen will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

