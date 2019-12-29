AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) Short Interest Up 10.2% in December

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the November 28th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AxoGen by 556.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 487,361 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AxoGen by 108.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 52,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 27,423 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in AxoGen by 117.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 184,019 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in AxoGen by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in AxoGen by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,230,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after acquiring an additional 88,145 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXGN. BidaskClub raised shares of AxoGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AxoGen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $18.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 7.38. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $25.84.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.10 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AxoGen will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Gazprom PAO Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Gazprom PAO Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Dynatrace Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Dynatrace Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Aquestive Therapeutics Inc Short Interest Update
Aquestive Therapeutics Inc Short Interest Update
Simmons First National Co. Short Interest Update
Simmons First National Co. Short Interest Update
Caesarstone Ltd Short Interest Update
Caesarstone Ltd Short Interest Update


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report