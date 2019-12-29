Ximen Mining Corp (CVE:XIM) Director Purchases 192,308 Shares

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Ximen Mining Corp (CVE:XIM) Director Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 192,308 shares of Ximen Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$75,000.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,537,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,769,639.43.

XIM stock opened at C$0.36 on Friday. Ximen Mining Corp has a one year low of C$0.24 and a one year high of C$0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 million and a PE ratio of -1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.47.

About Ximen Mining

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primary asset is the Brett Gold Project in located in the British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Elm Tree Minerals Inc and changed its name to Ximen Mining Corp.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Ximen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ximen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ximen Mining Corp Director Purchases 192,308 Shares
Ximen Mining Corp Director Purchases 192,308 Shares
Insider Buying: Points International Ltd. Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock
Insider Buying: Points International Ltd. Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock
Patrick Dean Burns Sells 1,379 Shares of Boardwalk REIT Stock
Patrick Dean Burns Sells 1,379 Shares of Boardwalk REIT Stock
Ecograf Limited Insider Andrew Spinks Sells 1,750,000 Shares
Ecograf Limited Insider Andrew Spinks Sells 1,750,000 Shares
Nuvista Energy Ltd Director Acquires C$157,000.00 in Stock
Nuvista Energy Ltd Director Acquires C$157,000.00 in Stock
Superior Energy Services CFO Westervelt T. Ballard, Jr. Purchases 20,000 Shares
Superior Energy Services CFO Westervelt T. Ballard, Jr. Purchases 20,000 Shares


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report