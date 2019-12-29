Ximen Mining Corp (CVE:XIM) Director Purchases 192,308 Shares

Ximen Mining Corp (CVE:XIM) Director Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 192,308 shares of Ximen Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$75,000.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,537,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,769,639.43.

XIM stock opened at C$0.36 on Friday. Ximen Mining Corp has a one year low of C$0.24 and a one year high of C$0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 million and a PE ratio of -1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.47.

About Ximen Mining

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primary asset is the Brett Gold Project in located in the British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Elm Tree Minerals Inc and changed its name to Ximen Mining Corp.

