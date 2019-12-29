Ximen Mining Corp (CVE:XIM) Director Purchases 192,308 Shares

Ximen Mining Corp (CVE:XIM) Director Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 192,308 shares of Ximen Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$75,000.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,537,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,769,639.43.
XIM stock opened at C$0.36 on Friday. Ximen Mining Corp has a one year low of C$0.24 and a one year high of C$0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 million and a PE ratio of -1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.47.
About Ximen Mining
See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Ximen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ximen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.