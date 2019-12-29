Insider Buying: Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) Director David L. Adams acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$19.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,316.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$308,358.80.

Shares of PTS opened at C$20.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.11 million and a P/E ratio of 24.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.79. Points International Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$12.60 and a 1 year high of C$20.62.

Points International (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$129.38 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Points International Ltd. will post 0.7699999 EPS for the current year.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

