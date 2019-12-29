Patrick Dean Burns Sells 1,379 Shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Stock

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Senior Officer Patrick Dean Burns sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.68, for a total value of C$64,371.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$383,476.20.

Boardwalk REIT stock opened at C$46.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.35, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.94. Boardwalk REIT has a twelve month low of C$36.47 and a twelve month high of C$49.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BEI.UN shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$49.25 to C$52.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$48.50 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$50.66.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

