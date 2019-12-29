Ecograf Limited (ASX:EGR) Insider Andrew Spinks Sells 1,750,000 Shares

Ecograf Limited (ASX:EGR) insider Andrew Spinks sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05), for a total transaction of A$131,250.00 ($93,085.11).

Ecograf Company Profile

EcoGraf Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of graphite properties in Tanzania. The company's flagship project is the Epanko graphite project located in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Kibaran Resources Limited and changed its name to EcoGraf Limited in December 2019.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Ecograf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecograf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.