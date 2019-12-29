Ecograf Limited (ASX:EGR) Insider Andrew Spinks Sells 1,750,000 Shares

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Ecograf Limited (ASX:EGR) insider Andrew Spinks sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05), for a total transaction of A$131,250.00 ($93,085.11).

Ecograf Company Profile

EcoGraf Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of graphite properties in Tanzania. The company's flagship project is the Epanko graphite project located in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Kibaran Resources Limited and changed its name to EcoGraf Limited in December 2019.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecograf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecograf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ximen Mining Corp Director Purchases 192,308 Shares
Ximen Mining Corp Director Purchases 192,308 Shares
Insider Buying: Points International Ltd. Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock
Insider Buying: Points International Ltd. Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock
Patrick Dean Burns Sells 1,379 Shares of Boardwalk REIT Stock
Patrick Dean Burns Sells 1,379 Shares of Boardwalk REIT Stock
Ecograf Limited Insider Andrew Spinks Sells 1,750,000 Shares
Ecograf Limited Insider Andrew Spinks Sells 1,750,000 Shares
Nuvista Energy Ltd Director Acquires C$157,000.00 in Stock
Nuvista Energy Ltd Director Acquires C$157,000.00 in Stock
Superior Energy Services CFO Westervelt T. Ballard, Jr. Purchases 20,000 Shares
Superior Energy Services CFO Westervelt T. Ballard, Jr. Purchases 20,000 Shares


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report