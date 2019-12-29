Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) Director Acquires C$157,000.00 in Stock

Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) Director Keith A.J. Macphail purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.14 per share, with a total value of C$157,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,532,042 shares in the company, valued at C$7,950,611.88.

TSE NVA opened at C$3.19 on Friday. Nuvista Energy Ltd has a 52-week low of C$1.39 and a 52-week high of C$5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $719.26 million and a P/E ratio of 10.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.34.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$132.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Nuvista Energy Ltd will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NVA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Nuvista Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.27.

Nuvista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

