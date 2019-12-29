Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) Director Acquires C$157,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) Director Keith A.J. Macphail purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.14 per share, with a total value of C$157,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,532,042 shares in the company, valued at C$7,950,611.88.

TSE NVA opened at C$3.19 on Friday. Nuvista Energy Ltd has a 52-week low of C$1.39 and a 52-week high of C$5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $719.26 million and a P/E ratio of 10.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.34.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$132.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Nuvista Energy Ltd will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NVA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Nuvista Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.27.

Nuvista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ximen Mining Corp Director Purchases 192,308 Shares
Ximen Mining Corp Director Purchases 192,308 Shares
Insider Buying: Points International Ltd. Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock
Insider Buying: Points International Ltd. Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock
Patrick Dean Burns Sells 1,379 Shares of Boardwalk REIT Stock
Patrick Dean Burns Sells 1,379 Shares of Boardwalk REIT Stock
Ecograf Limited Insider Andrew Spinks Sells 1,750,000 Shares
Ecograf Limited Insider Andrew Spinks Sells 1,750,000 Shares
Nuvista Energy Ltd Director Acquires C$157,000.00 in Stock
Nuvista Energy Ltd Director Acquires C$157,000.00 in Stock
Superior Energy Services CFO Westervelt T. Ballard, Jr. Purchases 20,000 Shares
Superior Energy Services CFO Westervelt T. Ballard, Jr. Purchases 20,000 Shares


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report