Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNVD) CFO Westervelt T. Ballard, Jr. Purchases 20,000 Shares

Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNVD) CFO Westervelt T. Ballard, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00.

OTCMKTS:SPNVD opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52. The company has a market cap of $69.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.75.

Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNVD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.10). Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 48.56% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The firm had revenue of $425.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Energy Services will post -10.11 EPS for the current year.

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

