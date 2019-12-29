Argosy Minerals Limited (ASX:AGY) Insider Acquires A$90,000.00 in Stock

Argosy Minerals Limited (ASX:AGY) insider Malcolm Randall purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$90,000.00 ($63,829.79).

ASX AGY opened at A$0.08 ($0.05) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.10 million and a PE ratio of -38.00. Argosy Minerals Limited has a fifty-two week low of A$0.06 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.16 ($0.11). The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 60.89, a current ratio of 60.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Argosy Minerals

Argosy Minerals Limited engages in the development of exploration projects for lithium and other mineral commodities in Argentina, Australia, and Namibia. It primarily holds a 77.5% interest in the Rincon Lithium Project that covers an area of approximately 2,794 hectares of mining concessions located within the Salar del Rincon in Salta Province, Argentina.

