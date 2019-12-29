FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FDVA) and BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Critical Contrast

FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FDVA) and BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BNP PARIBAS/S has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH and BNP PARIBAS/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH 1.54% 0.67% 0.08% BNP PARIBAS/S 17.87% 7.07% 0.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH and BNP PARIBAS/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A BNP PARIBAS/S 1 1 0 0 1.50

BNP PARIBAS/S has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.23%. Given BNP PARIBAS/S’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BNP PARIBAS/S is more favorable than FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.2% of FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of BNP PARIBAS/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH and BNP PARIBAS/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH $25.57 million 2.70 $190,000.00 N/A N/A BNP PARIBAS/S $50.21 billion 1.47 $8.89 billion $3.38 8.74

BNP PARIBAS/S has higher revenue and earnings than FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH.

Summary

BNP PARIBAS/S beats FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH

The Freedom Bank of Virginia provides various banking products and services primarily in the Northern Virginia area. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include consumer loans, such as installment loans, home equity line of credit, and mortgages for purchasing homes or refinancing existing mortgages; and commercial loans, including business installment loans, commercial line of credit, commercial real estate mortgages, and small business administration loans, as well as mortgage services. The company also provides credit and ATM/debit cards; insurance products; and online security, overdraft protection, notary, Merchant Visa and MasterCard agency, and online and telephone banking services, as well as wire transfers, ACH transactions, direct and night deposits, safe deposit boxes, cashier's checks, certified checks, money orders, and savings bonds. In addition, it acts as a broker-dealer in securities. The company operates through a network of branch offices located in Vienna, Fairfax, Reston, and Chantilly in Virginia. The Freedom Bank of Virginia is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About BNP PARIBAS/S

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services. It also provides credit solutions for individuals under the Cetelem, Cofinoga, and Findomestic brands; savings and protection solutions, including insuring individuals, and their personal projects and assets; and asset management, private banking, and real estate services. In addition, the company offers global market services, including investment, hedging, financing, and research across asset classes; security services comprising clearing, custody, and asset and fund services, as well as corporate trust, and market and financing services; and corporate trade and treasury, debt financing, specialized financing, strategic advisory, mergers and acquisition, and equity capital market services for institutional and corporate clients. The company was formerly known as Banque Nationale de Paris and changed its name to BNP Paribas SA in May 2000. BNP Paribas SA was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

