Reviewing Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) & MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) and MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Community Healthcare Trust and MGM Growth Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Healthcare Trust $48.63 million 17.50 $4.40 million $1.59 26.53 MGM Growth Properties $1.00 billion 2.96 $67.07 million $2.23 13.90

MGM Growth Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Community Healthcare Trust. MGM Growth Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Healthcare Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.3% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of MGM Growth Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of MGM Growth Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Community Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. MGM Growth Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Community Healthcare Trust pays out 104.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MGM Growth Properties pays out 84.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Community Healthcare Trust has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and MGM Growth Properties has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. MGM Growth Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Community Healthcare Trust and MGM Growth Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Healthcare Trust 7.61% 1.53% 0.90% MGM Growth Properties 8.24% 1.31% 0.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Community Healthcare Trust and MGM Growth Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Healthcare Trust 0 3 4 0 2.57 MGM Growth Properties 0 4 7 0 2.64

Community Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus target price of $43.01, indicating a potential upside of 1.97%. MGM Growth Properties has a consensus target price of $34.10, indicating a potential upside of 10.00%. Given MGM Growth Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MGM Growth Properties is more favorable than Community Healthcare Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Community Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGM Growth Properties has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MGM Growth Properties beats Community Healthcare Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGP currently owns a portfolio of properties, consisting of 11 premier destination resorts in Las Vegas and elsewhere across the United States, the Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park in Northfield, OH, Empire Resort Casino in Yonkers, NY, as well as a retail and entertainment district, The Park in Las Vegas. As of December 31, 2018, our destination resorts, the Park, and Northfield Park collectively comprise approximately 27,500 hotel rooms, 2.7 million convention square footage, 150 retail outlets, 300 food and beverage outlets and 20 entertainment venues. As a growth-oriented public real estate entity, MGP expects its relationship with MGM Resorts and other entertainment providers to attractively position MGP for the acquisition of additional properties across the entertainment, hospitality and leisure industries.

