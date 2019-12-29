Comparing Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) & AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (NASDAQ:ASNB)

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) and AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (OTCMKTS:ASNB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Pro-Dex and AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex 14.19% 22.60% 15.14% AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration 13.71% -293.13% 16.33%

15.7% of Pro-Dex shares are held by institutional investors. 38.6% of Pro-Dex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pro-Dex and AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex $27.17 million 2.43 $4.15 million N/A N/A AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration $3.35 million 1.06 $330,000.00 N/A N/A

Pro-Dex has higher revenue and earnings than AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration.

Volatility and Risk

Pro-Dex has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration has a beta of -2.28, suggesting that its share price is 328% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pro-Dex and AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex 0 0 1 0 3.00 AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pro-Dex currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.23%. Given Pro-Dex’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pro-Dex is more favorable than AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration.

Summary

Pro-Dex beats AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and shavers and machined parts. In addition, it provides engineering, and quality and regulatory consulting services. The company offers its products under the name of Pro-Dex.Pro-Dex, Inc. sells its medical device products primarily to original equipment manufacturers; and dental products to dental product distributors. Its products are used in hospitals, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration Company Profile

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corp. engages in the development of polymer materials which provide critical characteristics in the design and development of medical devices. Its biomaterials are used in devices that are designed for treating a range of anatomical sites and disease states. Its products include ChronoFlex, ChronoSil, HydroMed, HydroThane, and PolyBlend. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.

