-$0.31 EPS Expected for Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.32). Arlo Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.44). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $106.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.14 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.49% and a negative return on equity of 62.20%. Arlo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARLO shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

ARLO stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $332.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.54. Arlo Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae purchased 36,600 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,051.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ralph E. Faison purchased 36,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $103,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,248. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 92.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 40.6% during the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 36,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

